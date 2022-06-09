 The A’s (Feat. Members of Sylvan Esso and Daughter of Swords) Announce Album, Share New Video | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
The A’s (Feat. Members of Sylvan Esso and Daughter of Swords) Announce Album, Share New Video

Fruit Due Out July 15 via Psychic Hotline

Jun 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Kendall Bailey Atwater
The A’s, a new duo consisting of Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, have announced the release of their debut album, Fruit, which will be out on July 15 via Psychic Hotline. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “He Needs Me,” a cover of the Harry Nilsson song performed by Shelley Duvall in 1980’s Popeye. Another album track, “Why I’m Grieving,” has also been shared. Check out the new songs along with the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Fruit was produced by The A’s alongside Nick Sanborn. It also features musical contributions from Alli Rogers, Gabriel Kahane, Sam Gendel, Alan Good Parker, and Jenn Wasner.

Fruit Tracklist:

1. He Needs Me
2. Swing and Turn Jubilee
3. Wedding Dress
4. Why I’m Grieving
5. When The Bloom Is On The Sage
6. My Poncho Pony
7. Go To Sleep My Darling Baby
8. Copper Kettle
9. When I Die
10. Buckeye Jim

