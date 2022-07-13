 The A’s (Feat. Members of Sylvan Esso and Daughter of Swords) Share New Single “When I Die” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
The A’s (Feat. Members of Sylvan Esso and Daughter of Swords) Share New Single “When I Die”

Fruit Due Out This Friday via Psychic Hotline

Jul 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Kendall Bailey Atwater
The A’s, a new duo consisting of Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, have shared a new single, “When I Die.” It is the latest release from their upcoming debut album, Fruit, which will be out this Friday (July 15) via Psychic Hotline. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the duo shared the album’s lead single, “He Needs Me,” a cover of the Harry Nilsson song performed by Shelley Duvall in 1980’s Popeye. They also shared the album track, “Why I’m Grieving.” Later they shared a cover of the traditional folk song “Wedding Dress.”

Fruit was produced by The A’s alongside Nick Sanborn. It also features musical contributions from Alli Rogers, Gabriel Kahane, Sam Gendel, Alan Good Parker, and Jenn Wasner.

