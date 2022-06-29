News

The A’s (Feat. Members of Sylvan Esso and Daughter of Swords) Share New Single “Wedding Dress” Fruit Due Out July 15 via Psychic Hotline

Photography by Kendall Bailey Atwater



The A’s, a new duo consisting of Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, have shared a cover of the traditional folk song “Wedding Dress.” It is the latest release from their upcoming debut album, Fruit, which will be out on July 15 via Psychic Hotline. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album earlier this month, the duo shared the album’s lead single, “He Needs Me,” a cover of the Harry Nilsson song performed by Shelley Duvall in 1980’s Popeye. They also shared the album track, “Why I’m Grieving.”

Fruit was produced by The A’s alongside Nick Sanborn. It also features musical contributions from Alli Rogers, Gabriel Kahane, Sam Gendel, Alan Good Parker, and Jenn Wasner.

