The Avalanches Share New Song “We Will Always Love You” Featuring Blood Orange First Single Since 2016’s Wildflower Out Now via Astralwerks

Photography by Grant Spanier



Australia's The Avalanches (Tony Di Blasi and Robbie Chater) have shared a new song, "We Will Always Love You," which features guest vocals from Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes). The song title was revealed yesterday via Morse code flashed from the top of the Capitol Records building in Hollywood. "We Will Always Love You" is the first new single from the band since 2016's Wildflower, which was the band's long awaited follow-up to Since I Left You, The Avalanches' acclaimed 2001 debut album (which was reissued in 2017). Listen to "We Will Always Love You" below.

The band had this to say about the song in a press statement: "Sometimes we receive a message. Telling us our music has been there; through dark times, loneliness, loss. There are no words to express how moving or profound this connection with you is. Because the music was born out of such moments itself, and so it is felt, by those with open hearts, on the same wavelength it was first created. Morse Code beamed and received by hearts and hearts alike. Our new record is about such journeys, from darkness to light. About life after (all kinds of) death. About the transcendent nature of music itself. Every voice ever played on the radio over the last 100 years now exists in the stars; the transmissions of these singers are forever floating around out there, lost in the cosmos, endless travelling. Tonight Smokey Robinson duets with Dev Hynes and the Roches. Those spirits are out there. We are each a tune, floating in space. And this one's for you."

Blood Orange released a new mixtape, Angel's Pulse, back in July 2019, via Domino. Blood Orange's last full on album, Negro Swan, came out in August 2018, also via Domino.

