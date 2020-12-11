News

All





The Avalanches Share Video for “The Divine Chord” Featuring MGMT and Johnny Marr Also Stream the New Album We Will Always Love You and Read Our Review of It





Australia’s The Avalanches (Tony Di Blasi and Robbie Chater) have released a new album, We Will Always Love You, today via Astralwerks. Now they have shared a video for the album’s “The Divine Chord,” which features MGMT and Johnny Marr. And now that the album’s out you can stream it here. And today we posted our review of it and you can read that here. Check out the video and album below.

The album includes “We Will Always Love You,” a new song The Avalanches shared in February that featured guest vocals from Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes), and “Running Red Lights,” a new song shared in March via a video for the track (which featured Pink Siifu and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo). Then they shared another song from it, “Interstellar Love,” which features Leon Bridges, via a video for it.

Various other singles have also since been shared: “Wherever You Go” (feat. Jamie XX, Neneh Cherry, and CLYPSO), “Reflecting Light” (feat. Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan), “Take Care In Your Dreaming” (feat. Denzel Curry, Tricky, and Sampa The Great), and “Music Makes Me High.”

The band’s last album was 2016’s Wildflower, which was the band’s long awaited follow-up to Since I Left You, The Avalanches’ acclaimed 2001 debut album (which was reissued in 2017).

Read our 2017 interview with The Avalanches on Wildflower.

Read our review of The Avalanches’ Wildflower.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.