The B-52’s Announce Farewell Tour North American Dates Will Kick Off in August





The B-52’s have announced a farewell tour. The North American tour dates have been officially released, kicking off in Seattle on August 22. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Apr. 29) at 12 p.m. EST. View the full list of tour dates below.

Band co-founder Kate Pierson states in a press release: “Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It’s been cosmic.”

Fellow co-founder Cindy Wilson adds: “It has been a wild ride, that’s for sure. We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

The band’s Fred Schneider concludes: “No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out with our friends and family…our fans. And with KC & The Sunshine Band and The Tubes on board, it’s going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts.”

The B-52’s 2022 Tour Dates:

August 22nd Seattle, WA McCaw Hall*

September 29th Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino**

September 30th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall**

October 1st Washington, DC The Anthem**

October 7th Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre**

October 13th New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 14th New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 15th Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino**

October 19th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 21st Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 22nd Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 28th San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

October 29th San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

November 4th Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater**

November 11th Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre**

*with Special Guests The Tubes

**with Special Guests KC & The Sunshine Band

