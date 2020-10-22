News

The Besnard Lakes Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Raindrops” The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings Due Out January 29, 2021 via FatCat/Flemish Eye

Photography by Joseph Yarmush



Montreal, Canada’s psych rockers The Besnard Lakes have announced a new album, the impressively titled The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings, and shared its first single, “Raindrops,” via a video. The 72-minute long album is their sixth and is due out January 29, 2021 via FatCat in the U.S. and Flemish Eye in Canada, their first release for both labels (the band was previously on Jagjaguwar for much of its career). Watch the “Raindrops” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The band collectively had this to say about “Raindrops” in a press release: “This song and video details a psychedelic flight through the mind while deep in an altered state. The song lyrically references the death of Mark Hollis from Talk Talk (‘Garden of Eden spirited’) and also describes the idea of evolution determining the story of the Garden of Eden.”

The band’s last album was 2016’s A Coliseum Complex Museum, after which the band and Jagjaguwar mutually decided to sever ties, giving the band the freedom and time to work on a new album at their own pace. The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings is a double album and each vinyl side has a title: “Near Death,” “Death,” “After Death,” and “Life.”

The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings Tracklist:

1. Blackstrap

2. Raindrops

3. Christmas Can Wait

4. Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again

5. Feuds With Guns

6. The Dark Side of Paradise

7. New Revolution

8. The Father of Time Wakes Up

9. The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings

