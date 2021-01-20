News

All





The Besnard Lakes Share Animated Video for “Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again” The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings Due Out January 29 via FatCat/Flemish Eye





Montreal, Canada’s psych rockers The Besnard Lakes are releasing a new album, the impressively titled The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings, on January 29 via FatCat. Now they have shared an animated video for the album’s previously shared single, “Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again.” Jordan “Dr.Cool” Minkoff directed the colorful video, which features lots of horses, as well as buildings that come alive. Watch it below.

The band had this to say about the song in a press release: “The track started as an Oggy Film Song. A skeletal version of the song had been in the Besnard vault for several years after we initially rejected it for a film soundtrack. It went through a couple drafts before we tore it apart, rejiggered some parts and resurrected it to its new form. The song is an ode to logic and intuition and being able to learn from the past.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Raindrops,” via a video. “Raindrops” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. We had the pleasure of premiering the album’s third single, “Feuds With Guns” (which came out over the Christmas break when weren’t doing a Songs of the Week).

The 72-minute long album is their sixth and is due out via FatCat in the U.S. and Flemish Eye in Canada, their first release for both labels (the band was previously on Jagjaguwar for much of its career).

The band’s last album was 2016’s A Coliseum Complex Museum, after which the band and Jagjaguwar mutually decided to sever ties, giving the band the freedom and time to work on a new album at their own pace. The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings is a double album and each vinyl side has a title: “Near Death,” “Death,” “After Death,” and “Life.”

Also read our 2013 interview with The Besnard Lakes.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.