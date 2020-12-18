News

The Besnard Lakes Share New Song “Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again” The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings Due Out January 29, 2021 via FatCat/Flemish Eye

Photography by Joseph Yarmush



Montreal, Canada’s psych rockers The Besnard Lakes are releasing a new album, the impressively titled The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings, on January 29, 2021 via FatCat. Now they have shared another song from it, “Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again.” Listen below.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Raindrops,” via a video. “Raindrops” was one of our Songs of the Week. The 72-minute long album is their sixth and is due out via FatCat in the U.S. and Flemish Eye in Canada, their first release for both labels (the band was previously on Jagjaguwar for much of its career).

The band’s last album was 2016’s A Coliseum Complex Museum, after which the band and Jagjaguwar mutually decided to sever ties, giving the band the freedom and time to work on a new album at their own pace. The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings is a double album and each vinyl side has a title: “Near Death,” “Death,” “After Death,” and “Life.”

Also read our 2013 interview with The Besnard Lakes.

