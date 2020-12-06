“The Best” of 2020 Pt. 1
Some of This Year's Life Savers
The function and agency of music took on a greater meaning this year. We couldn't go to shows. We couldn't go to the bars that had the best jukeboxes, so there we were in our rooms with our favorite artists and songs that ran us through the gamut of emotions in private...expanding the borders of our walls. A sincere thank you to all of the artists that persevered this year and kept making music. I couldn't have made it without you. Xxoo
