Monday, June 13th, 2022  
The Beths Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Silence is Golden”

Expert in a Dying Field Due Out September 16 via Carpark

Jun 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Frances Carter
New Zealand four-piece The Beths have announced the release of a new album, Expert in a Dying Field, which will be out on September 16 via Carpark. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Silence is Golden.” View the Callum Devlin-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, lead singer Elizabeth Stokes states that “Silence is Golden” is “about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise. Where each new sound makes you more and more stressed.”

The Beths’ previous album, Jump Rope Gazers, came out in 2020 via Carpark. Read our My Firsts interview with the band.

Expert In A Dying Field Tracklist:

1. Expert In A Dying Field
2. Knees Deep
3. Silence Is Golden
4. Your Side
5. I Want To Listen
6. Head In The Clouds
7. Best Left
8. Change In The Weather
9. When You Know You Know
10. A Passing Rain
11. I Told You That I Was Afraid
12. 2am

The Beths 2022 Tour Dates:

Sun. Jul. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
Mon. Jul. 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
Fri. Jul. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
Sun. Jul. 31 - Denver, CO @ UMS - The Underground Music Showcase
Tue. Aug. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Wed. Aug. 3 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Thu. Aug. 4 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Restaurant & Music Club
Fri. Aug. 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
Sun. Aug. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Wed. Aug. 10 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Thu. Aug. 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Sat. Aug. 13 - North Adams, MA @ Here and There Festival, Mass MoCA
Sun. Aug. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Mon. Aug. 15 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag
Tue. Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed
Thu. Aug. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
Fri. Aug. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
Sat. Aug. 20 - Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live
Mon. Aug. 22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Tue. Aug. 23 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
Thu. Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Fri. Aug. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events
Sun. Aug. 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
Wed. Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
Thu. Sep. 1 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

