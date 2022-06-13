News

The Beths Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Silence is Golden” Expert in a Dying Field Due Out September 16 via Carpark

Photography by Frances Carter



New Zealand four-piece The Beths have announced the release of a new album, Expert in a Dying Field, which will be out on September 16 via Carpark. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Silence is Golden.” View the Callum Devlin-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, lead singer Elizabeth Stokes states that “Silence is Golden” is “about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise. Where each new sound makes you more and more stressed.”

The Beths’ previous album, Jump Rope Gazers, came out in 2020 via Carpark. Read our My Firsts interview with the band.

Expert In A Dying Field Tracklist:

1. Expert In A Dying Field

2. Knees Deep

3. Silence Is Golden

4. Your Side

5. I Want To Listen

6. Head In The Clouds

7. Best Left

8. Change In The Weather

9. When You Know You Know

10. A Passing Rain

11. I Told You That I Was Afraid

12. 2am

The Beths 2022 Tour Dates:

Sun. Jul. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

Mon. Jul. 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Fri. Jul. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

Sun. Jul. 31 - Denver, CO @ UMS - The Underground Music Showcase

Tue. Aug. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Wed. Aug. 3 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Thu. Aug. 4 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Restaurant & Music Club

Fri. Aug. 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

Sun. Aug. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Wed. Aug. 10 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Thu. Aug. 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Sat. Aug. 13 - North Adams, MA @ Here and There Festival, Mass MoCA

Sun. Aug. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Mon. Aug. 15 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

Tue. Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed

Thu. Aug. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

Fri. Aug. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Sat. Aug. 20 - Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live

Mon. Aug. 22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Tue. Aug. 23 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

Thu. Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Fri. Aug. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events

Sun. Aug. 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Wed. Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

Thu. Sep. 1 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

