The Beths Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Dying to Believe” Jump Rope Gazers Due Out July 10 via Carpark

Photography by Mason Fairey



New Zealand four-piece The Beths have announced a new album, Jump Rope Gazers, and shared its first single, “Dying to Believe,” via a video for the new song. Jump Rope Gazers is due out July 10 via Carpark. Check out the Callum Devlin-directed “Dying to Believe” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Jump Rope Gazers is the band’s second album, the follow-up to 2018’s amusingly titled debut, Future Me Hates Me. The Beths feature Elizabeth Stokes (vocals/guitar), Jonathan Pearce (guitar), Benjamin Sinclair (bass), and Tristan Deck (drums). The album was recorded at Pearce’s Auckland studio, where he also produced the album.

A press release gives some hints as to the themes on the album: “Stokes’ writing on Jump Rope Gazers grapples with the uneasy proposition of leaving everything and everyone you know behind on another continent, chasing your dreams while struggling to stay close with loved ones back home.”

Read our My Firsts interview with The Beths.

Jump Rope Gazers Tracklist:

1. I’m Not Getting Excited

2. Dying to Believe

3. Jump Rope Gazers

4. Acrid

5. Do You Want Me Now

6. Out of Sight

7. Don’t Go Away

8. Mars, the God of War

9. You Are a Beam of Light

10. Just Shy of Sure

The Beths Tour Dates:

Sun. Nov 8 - Perth, WA @ HBF Park*

Wed. Nov. 11 - Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium*

Sat. Nov. 14 - Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium*

Tue. Nov. 17 - Brisbane, QLD @ QSAC Stadium*

Fri. Nov. 20 - Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium*

Sun. Nov. 22 - Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium*



*w/ Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy

