The Beths Embark on a Heist in the Amusing Video for “Mars, the God of War”

New Zealand four-piece The Beths released a new album, Jump Rope Gazers, in July via Carpark. Now they have shared an amusing video for the album’s “Mars, the God of War” in which they all embark on a spy mission/heist, complete with double crosses, disguises, and homing pigeons. Sports Team (Annabel Kean and Callum Devlin) directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates (yes, in New Zealand then can have concerts thanks to their government effectively dealing with the coronavirus).

Frontwoman Elizabeth Stokes had this to say about the video in a press release: “The video has a really silly energy that everyone really embraced. With NZ being COVID-free, there’s a real palpable joy and euphoria in being able to get together and make something. We feel very lucky and Sports Team smashed it out of the park once again."

Directors Devlin and Kean add: “As well as being genius musicians, in our minds The Beths are defined by being a committed, intelligent and extremely efficient team, and have turned the collaborative inner workings of an indie rock band into an art in itself. We wanted to explore that side of the band in the ultimate team-up genre; a high stakes twist laden heist movie. Obviously. Also, we seem to find the idea of The Beths entering into a life of crime frankly hilarious. We love working with The Beths. No band is more committed to exhausting every possible gag out of a situation. We initially plotted out the entire film, but decided to abandon it in favor of making as gag-dense a video as possible, if that makes sense.”

On Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time The Beths are doing a livestream concert from Auckland Town Hall via Bandcamp. Tickets are available here.

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 68) to read our interview with The Beths on Jump Rope Gazers.

Previously The Beths shared Jump Rope Gazers’ first single, “Dying to Believe,” via a video for the new song. “Dying to Believe” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “I’m Not Getting Excited,” via a video for the track. “I’m Not Getting Excited” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Out of Sight,” via a video for the track where the band goes bird watching. “Out of Sight” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for “Jump Rope Gazers.”

Jump Rope Gazers is the band’s second album, the follow-up to 2018’s amusingly titled debut, Future Me Hates Me. The Beths feature Elizabeth Stokes (vocals/guitar), Jonathan Pearce (guitar), Benjamin Sinclair (bass), and Tristan Deck (drums). The album was recorded at Pearce’s Auckland studio, where he also produced the album.

A previous press release gave some hints as to the themes on the album: “Stokes’ writing on Jump Rope Gazers grapples with the uneasy proposition of leaving everything and everyone you know behind on another continent, chasing your dreams while struggling to stay close with loved ones back home.”

Read our review of Jump Rope Gazers.

Read our My Firsts interview with The Beths.

The Beths Tour Dates:

Fri. Nov. 6 - Auckland, NZ @ Town Hall

Sat. Nov. 7 - Gisborne, NZ @ Gisborne Beer Festival

Sat. Nov. 28 - Wellington, NZ @ Beers at the Basin

Sat. Dec. 19 - Hawkes Bay, NZ @ Black Barn Winery

Sun. Dec. 27 - Taupo, NZ @ Le Currents

Fri. Jan. 8 - Kerikeri, NZ @ Bay of Islands Festival

Tue. March 30 - Southampton, UK @ The Loft

Wed. March 31 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Thu. April 1 - Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

Fri. April 2 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Sat. April 3 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

Mon. April 5 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Tue. April 6 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon

Wed. April 7 - London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town

Thu. April 8 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Fri. April 9 - Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère

Sat. April 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare - Hors les murs

Sun. April 11 - Milan, IT @ BIKO

Tue. April. 13 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Wed. April 14 - Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

Thu. April 15 - Munich, DE @ Kranhalle

Fri. April 16 - Vienna, AT @ B72

Sat. April 17 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs' Ballroom

Sun. April 18 - Belin, DE @ Lido

Tue. April 20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar

Wed. April 21 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Thu. April 22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater

Fri. April 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

Sun. April 25 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Fri. Aug. 6 - Sun. Aug. 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

