The Beths Go Bird Watching in the Video for New Song “Out of Sight”
Jump Rope Gazers Due Out July 10 via Carpark
New Zealand four-piece The Beths are releasing a new album, Jump Rope Gazers, on July 10 via Carpark. Now they have shared another song from the album, “Out of Sight,” via a video for the track where the band goes bird watching. Ezra Simons directed the video, which was filmed via Super 8 film and intercuts archival footage of birds. Watch it below.
Frontwoman Elizabeth Stokes had this to say about the song in a press release. “The band playing on ‘Out Of Sight’ is more fragile than we usually allow ourselves to be. We are trying to listen more deeply and be more open ended, it was confronting to do and sometimes even frustrating. But it came out great, Ben’s bass playing especially is beautifully melodic and gives the song a unique texture.”
Of the video, Simons had this to say: “The goal was to create a nostalgic and timeless roadtrip video where the band goes off in search of native birds, but instead finds each other.”
Previously The Beths shared Jump Rope Gazers’ first single, “Dying to Believe,” via a video for the new song. “Dying to Believe” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “I’m Not Getting Excited,” via a video for the track. “I’m Not Getting Excited” was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Jump Rope Gazers is the band’s second album, the follow-up to 2018’s amusingly titled debut, Future Me Hates Me. The Beths feature Elizabeth Stokes (vocals/guitar), Jonathan Pearce (guitar), Benjamin Sinclair (bass), and Tristan Deck (drums). The album was recorded at Pearce’s Auckland studio, where he also produced the album.
A previous press release gave some hints as to the themes on the album: “Stokes’ writing on Jump Rope Gazers grapples with the uneasy proposition of leaving everything and everyone you know behind on another continent, chasing your dreams while struggling to stay close with loved ones back home.”
Read our My Firsts interview with The Beths.
The Beths Tour Dates:
Sat. July 11 - Auckland, NZ @ Power Station
Sun. Nov 8 - Perth, WA @ HBF Park*
Wed. Nov. 11 - Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium*
Sat. Nov. 14 - Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium*
Tue. Nov. 17 - Brisbane, QLD @ QSAC Stadium*
Fri. Nov. 20 - Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium*
Sun. Nov. 22 - Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium*
Tue. March 30 - Southampton, UK @ The Loft
Wed. March 31 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Thu. April 1 - Manchester, UK @ Club Academy
Fri. April 2 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
Sat. April 3 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
Mon. April 5 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Tue. April 6 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon
Wed. April 7 - London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town
Thu. April 8 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Fri. April 9 - Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère
Sat. April 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare - Hors les murs
Sun. April 11 - Milan, IT @ BIKO
Tue. April. 13 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Wed. April 14 - Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
Thu. April 15 - Munich, DE @ Kranhalle
Fri. April 16 - Vienna, AT @ B72
Sat. April 17 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs' Ballroom
Sun. April 18 - Belin, DE @ Lido
Tue. April 20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar
Wed. April 21 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Thu. April 22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater
Fri. April 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
Sun. April 25 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
*w/ Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Badly Drawn Boy on His First New Album in 10 Years, Brexit, the Pandemic, and Getting Sober (Interview) — Badly Drawn Boy
- Phil Elverum Announces First Album as The Microphones in 17 Years; Shares Teaser Trailer (News) — The Microphones, Mount Eerie
- Desolation Center (Review) —
- The Beths Go Bird Watching in the Video for New Song “Out of Sight” (News) — The Beths
- Khruangbin Share Trippy Animated Video for New Song “Pelota” (News) — Khruangbin
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.