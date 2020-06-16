News

All





The Beths Go Bird Watching in the Video for New Song “Out of Sight” Jump Rope Gazers Due Out July 10 via Carpark





New Zealand four-piece The Beths are releasing a new album, Jump Rope Gazers, on July 10 via Carpark. Now they have shared another song from the album, “Out of Sight,” via a video for the track where the band goes bird watching. Ezra Simons directed the video, which was filmed via Super 8 film and intercuts archival footage of birds. Watch it below.

Frontwoman Elizabeth Stokes had this to say about the song in a press release. “The band playing on ‘Out Of Sight’ is more fragile than we usually allow ourselves to be. We are trying to listen more deeply and be more open ended, it was confronting to do and sometimes even frustrating. But it came out great, Ben’s bass playing especially is beautifully melodic and gives the song a unique texture.”

Of the video, Simons had this to say: “The goal was to create a nostalgic and timeless roadtrip video where the band goes off in search of native birds, but instead finds each other.”

Previously The Beths shared Jump Rope Gazers’ first single, “Dying to Believe,” via a video for the new song. “Dying to Believe” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “I’m Not Getting Excited,” via a video for the track. “I’m Not Getting Excited” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Jump Rope Gazers is the band’s second album, the follow-up to 2018’s amusingly titled debut, Future Me Hates Me. The Beths feature Elizabeth Stokes (vocals/guitar), Jonathan Pearce (guitar), Benjamin Sinclair (bass), and Tristan Deck (drums). The album was recorded at Pearce’s Auckland studio, where he also produced the album.

A previous press release gave some hints as to the themes on the album: “Stokes’ writing on Jump Rope Gazers grapples with the uneasy proposition of leaving everything and everyone you know behind on another continent, chasing your dreams while struggling to stay close with loved ones back home.”

Read our My Firsts interview with The Beths.

The Beths Tour Dates:

Sat. July 11 - Auckland, NZ @ Power Station

Sun. Nov 8 - Perth, WA @ HBF Park*

Wed. Nov. 11 - Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium*

Sat. Nov. 14 - Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium*

Tue. Nov. 17 - Brisbane, QLD @ QSAC Stadium*

Fri. Nov. 20 - Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium*

Sun. Nov. 22 - Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium*

Tue. March 30 - Southampton, UK @ The Loft

Wed. March 31 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Thu. April 1 - Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

Fri. April 2 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Sat. April 3 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

Mon. April 5 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Tue. April 6 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon

Wed. April 7 - London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town

Thu. April 8 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Fri. April 9 - Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère

Sat. April 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare - Hors les murs

Sun. April 11 - Milan, IT @ BIKO

Tue. April. 13 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Wed. April 14 - Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

Thu. April 15 - Munich, DE @ Kranhalle

Fri. April 16 - Vienna, AT @ B72

Sat. April 17 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs' Ballroom

Sun. April 18 - Belin, DE @ Lido

Tue. April 20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar

Wed. April 21 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Thu. April 22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater

Fri. April 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

Sun. April 25 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique



*w/ Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy

