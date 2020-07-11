News

The Beths Share “Jump Rope Gazers” Video (Plus Stream the New Album and Read Our Review) Jump Rope Gazers Out Now via Carpark





New Zealand four-piece The Beths have released a new album, Jump Rope Gazers, today via Carpark. For release day they have shared a video for its title track, “Jump Rope Gazers.” Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing here. And today we posted our review of the album and you can read that here. Watch the “Jump Rope Gazers” video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates (yes, they have tour dates, because in New Zealand they pretty much beat the coronavirus).

Frontwoman Elizabeth Stokes had this to say about the song in a press release: “I've always dabbled in extreme sincerity, but always self consciously. I think there's nothing scarier than just using the words 'I love you' in a song. In a love song. I didn't manage it on our first album, but I guess I was ready for this one. The bass drum Tristan used for this one was a huge old modified marching bass drum. It’s the slowest tempo we have played, which gives us space to do things we wouldn’t normally be able to.”

Sports Team (Annabel Kean and Callum Devlin) directed the “Jump Rope Gazers” video, which was shot at the Mangawhai heads in New Zealand and features Stokes and her bandmate Jonathan Pearce.

Stokes had this to say about the video: “All the different landscapes were 15 minutes walk from each other. I'd never seen sand dunes that big before, they were a beautiful dream. Walking up one was kind of like a nightmare though, they are so steep.”

Kean adds: “‘Jump Rope Gazers’ is a total heart-breaker, huge feelings track, and it was clear from the first listen that Sports Team had to go bigger than ever to match the calibre. So, we shot a five-minute sci-fi alien adventure romance.”

Previously The Beths shared Jump Rope Gazers’ first single, “Dying to Believe,” via a video for the new song. “Dying to Believe” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “I’m Not Getting Excited,” via a video for the track. “I’m Not Getting Excited” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Out of Sight,” via a video for the track where the band goes bird watching. “Out of Sight” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Jump Rope Gazers is the band’s second album, the follow-up to 2018’s amusingly titled debut, Future Me Hates Me. The Beths feature Elizabeth Stokes (vocals/guitar), Jonathan Pearce (guitar), Benjamin Sinclair (bass), and Tristan Deck (drums). The album was recorded at Pearce’s Auckland studio, where he also produced the album.

A previous press release gave some hints as to the themes on the album: “Stokes’ writing on Jump Rope Gazers grapples with the uneasy proposition of leaving everything and everyone you know behind on another continent, chasing your dreams while struggling to stay close with loved ones back home.”

Read our My Firsts interview with The Beths.

The Beths Tour Dates:

Sat. July 11 - Auckland, NZ @ Power Station (SOLD OUT)

Thu. Aug. 27 - Raglan, NZ @ Yot Club

Fri. Aug. 28 - Tauranga, NZ @ Totara Street

Sat. Aug. 29 - Napier, NZ @ Cabana

Thu. Sept. 3 - Palmerston North, NZ @ The Stomach

Fri. Sept. 4 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran (SOLD OUT)

Sat. Sept. 5 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Tue. Sept. 8 - Nelson, NZ @ Playhouse

Wed. Sept. 9 - Takaka, NZ @ Mussel Inn

Thu. Sept. 10 - Blenheim, NZ @ Framingham Winery

Fri. Sept. 11 - Christchurch, NZ @ Blue Smoke

Sat. Sept. 12 - Dunedin, NZ @ Starters Bar

Sun. Sept. 13 - Invercargill, NZ @ Tuatara

Fri. Nov. 6 - Auckland, NZ @ Town Hall

Sat. Nov. 7 - Gisborne, NZ @ Gisborne Beer Festival

Sun. Nov 8 - Perth, WA @ HBF Park*

Wed. Nov. 11 - Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium*

Sat. Nov. 14 - Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium*

Tue. Nov. 17 - Brisbane, QLD @ QSAC Stadium*

Fri. Nov. 20 - Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium*

Sun. Nov. 22 - Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium*

Tue. March 30 - Southampton, UK @ The Loft

Wed. March 31 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Thu. April 1 - Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

Fri. April 2 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Sat. April 3 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

Mon. April 5 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Tue. April 6 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon

Wed. April 7 - London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town

Thu. April 8 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Fri. April 9 - Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère

Sat. April 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare - Hors les murs

Sun. April 11 - Milan, IT @ BIKO

Tue. April. 13 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Wed. April 14 - Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

Thu. April 15 - Munich, DE @ Kranhalle

Fri. April 16 - Vienna, AT @ B72

Sat. April 17 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs' Ballroom

Sun. April 18 - Belin, DE @ Lido

Tue. April 20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar

Wed. April 21 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Thu. April 22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater

Fri. April 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

Sun. April 25 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Fri. Aug. 6 - Sun. Aug. 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands



*w/ Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy

