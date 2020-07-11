The Beths Share “Jump Rope Gazers” Video (Plus Stream the New Album and Read Our Review)
Jump Rope Gazers Out Now via Carpark
New Zealand four-piece The Beths have released a new album, Jump Rope Gazers, today via Carpark. For release day they have shared a video for its title track, “Jump Rope Gazers.” Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing here. And today we posted our review of the album and you can read that here. Watch the “Jump Rope Gazers” video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates (yes, they have tour dates, because in New Zealand they pretty much beat the coronavirus).
Frontwoman Elizabeth Stokes had this to say about the song in a press release: “I've always dabbled in extreme sincerity, but always self consciously. I think there's nothing scarier than just using the words 'I love you' in a song. In a love song. I didn't manage it on our first album, but I guess I was ready for this one. The bass drum Tristan used for this one was a huge old modified marching bass drum. It’s the slowest tempo we have played, which gives us space to do things we wouldn’t normally be able to.”
Sports Team (Annabel Kean and Callum Devlin) directed the “Jump Rope Gazers” video, which was shot at the Mangawhai heads in New Zealand and features Stokes and her bandmate Jonathan Pearce.
Stokes had this to say about the video: “All the different landscapes were 15 minutes walk from each other. I'd never seen sand dunes that big before, they were a beautiful dream. Walking up one was kind of like a nightmare though, they are so steep.”
Kean adds: “‘Jump Rope Gazers’ is a total heart-breaker, huge feelings track, and it was clear from the first listen that Sports Team had to go bigger than ever to match the calibre. So, we shot a five-minute sci-fi alien adventure romance.”
Previously The Beths shared Jump Rope Gazers’ first single, “Dying to Believe,” via a video for the new song. “Dying to Believe” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “I’m Not Getting Excited,” via a video for the track. “I’m Not Getting Excited” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Out of Sight,” via a video for the track where the band goes bird watching. “Out of Sight” was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Jump Rope Gazers is the band’s second album, the follow-up to 2018’s amusingly titled debut, Future Me Hates Me. The Beths feature Elizabeth Stokes (vocals/guitar), Jonathan Pearce (guitar), Benjamin Sinclair (bass), and Tristan Deck (drums). The album was recorded at Pearce’s Auckland studio, where he also produced the album.
A previous press release gave some hints as to the themes on the album: “Stokes’ writing on Jump Rope Gazers grapples with the uneasy proposition of leaving everything and everyone you know behind on another continent, chasing your dreams while struggling to stay close with loved ones back home.”
Read our My Firsts interview with The Beths.
The Beths Tour Dates:
Sat. July 11 - Auckland, NZ @ Power Station (SOLD OUT)
Thu. Aug. 27 - Raglan, NZ @ Yot Club
Fri. Aug. 28 - Tauranga, NZ @ Totara Street
Sat. Aug. 29 - Napier, NZ @ Cabana
Thu. Sept. 3 - Palmerston North, NZ @ The Stomach
Fri. Sept. 4 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran (SOLD OUT)
Sat. Sept. 5 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran (NEW SHOW ADDED)
Tue. Sept. 8 - Nelson, NZ @ Playhouse
Wed. Sept. 9 - Takaka, NZ @ Mussel Inn
Thu. Sept. 10 - Blenheim, NZ @ Framingham Winery
Fri. Sept. 11 - Christchurch, NZ @ Blue Smoke
Sat. Sept. 12 - Dunedin, NZ @ Starters Bar
Sun. Sept. 13 - Invercargill, NZ @ Tuatara
Fri. Nov. 6 - Auckland, NZ @ Town Hall
Sat. Nov. 7 - Gisborne, NZ @ Gisborne Beer Festival
Sun. Nov 8 - Perth, WA @ HBF Park*
Wed. Nov. 11 - Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium*
Sat. Nov. 14 - Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium*
Tue. Nov. 17 - Brisbane, QLD @ QSAC Stadium*
Fri. Nov. 20 - Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium*
Sun. Nov. 22 - Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium*
Tue. March 30 - Southampton, UK @ The Loft
Wed. March 31 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Thu. April 1 - Manchester, UK @ Club Academy
Fri. April 2 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
Sat. April 3 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
Mon. April 5 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Tue. April 6 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon
Wed. April 7 - London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town
Thu. April 8 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Fri. April 9 - Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère
Sat. April 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare - Hors les murs
Sun. April 11 - Milan, IT @ BIKO
Tue. April. 13 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Wed. April 14 - Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
Thu. April 15 - Munich, DE @ Kranhalle
Fri. April 16 - Vienna, AT @ B72
Sat. April 17 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs' Ballroom
Sun. April 18 - Belin, DE @ Lido
Tue. April 20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar
Wed. April 21 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Thu. April 22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater
Fri. April 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
Sun. April 25 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Fri. Aug. 6 - Sun. Aug. 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
*w/ Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy
