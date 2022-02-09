The Beths Share Video for New Single “A Real Thing”
Feb 09, 2022
Photography by Frances Carter
New Zealand four-piece The Beths have shared a video for their new single, “A Real Thing.” It marks the band’s first release of new music since their most recent album, Jump Rope Gazers. View below.
“‘A Real Thing’ is a kind of anxiety dream. It’s a bit muddled, a bit frantic, a bit sinister,” states lead singer Liz Stokes in a press release. “It’s what came out of my guitar in late 2020, post N.Z. election (and U.S. election). I was limply reaching for optimism about the future, but was really just marinating in dread.”
Jump Rope Gazers came out in 2020 via Carpark. Read our My Firsts interview with The Beths.
