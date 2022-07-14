News

The Beths Share Video for New Single “Expert in a Dying Field” Expert in a Dying Field Due Out September 16 via Carpark

Photography by Frances Carter



New Zealand four-piece The Beths have shared a video for their new single, “Expert in a Dying Field.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on September 16 via Carpark. View the Frances Carter-directed video below.

“I really do believe that love is learned over time,” states lead singer Elizabeth Stokes in a press release. “In the course of knowing a person you accumulate so much information: their favorite movies, how they take their tea, how to make them laugh, how that makes you feel. And when relationships between people change, or end, all that knowledge doesn’t just disappear. The phrase ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ had been floating around my head for a few years, I was glad to finally capture it when writing this tune.”

Upon announcement of the new album in June, the band shared the song “Silence is Golden,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The Beths’ previous album, Jump Rope Gazers, came out in 2020 via Carpark. Read our My Firsts interview with the band.

