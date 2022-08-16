News

The Beths Share Video for New Single “Knees Deep,” Announce North American Tour Expert in a Dying Field Due Out September 16 via Carpark

Photography by Frances Carter



New Zealand four-piece The Beths have shared a video for their new single, “Knees Deep.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Expert in a Dying Field, which will be out on September 16 via Carpark. They have also announced a 2023 North American headline tour in support of the album. View the video, directed by Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean, below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Lead singer Elizabeth Stokes states in a press release: “I’m the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like 10 minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully. I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.”

Upon announcement of the new album in June, the band shared the song “Silence is Golden,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the title track, “Expert in a Dying Field,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

The Beths’ previous album, Jump Rope Gazers, came out in 2020 via Carpark. Read our My Firsts interview with the band.

The Beths 2022 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Tue. Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed

Thu. Aug. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

Fri. Aug. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Sat. Aug. 20 - Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live

Mon. Aug. 22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Tue. Aug. 23 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

Thu. Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Fri. Aug. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

Sun. Aug. 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

Wed. Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

Thu. Sep. 1 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

Thu. Sep. 15 - Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

Fri. Sep. 16 - Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

Sat. Sep. 17 - Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid

Tue. Sep. 20 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

Wed. Sep. 21 - Perth, AU @ Magnet House

Fri. Sep. 23 - Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

Sat. Sep. 24 - Nelson, NZ @ Theatre Royal

Fri. Sep. 30 - Christchurch, NZ @ James Hay Theatre

Sat. Oct. 1 - Dunedin, NZ @ The Glenroy

Fri. Oct. 7 - Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall

Thu. Feb. 16 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Wed. Feb. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Fri. Feb. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sun. Feb. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Tue. Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Thu. Mar. 2 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Mar. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Mar. 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mon. Mar. 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Tue. Mar. 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven

Wed. Mar. 8 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. Mar. 10 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sat. Mar. 11 - Dallas, TX @ Tulips

Tue. Mar. 14 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Thu. Mar. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Mar. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Sat. Mar. 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

