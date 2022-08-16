The Beths Share Video for New Single “Knees Deep,” Announce North American Tour
Expert in a Dying Field Due Out September 16 via Carpark
Aug 16, 2022
Photography by Frances Carter
New Zealand four-piece The Beths have shared a video for their new single, “Knees Deep.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Expert in a Dying Field, which will be out on September 16 via Carpark. They have also announced a 2023 North American headline tour in support of the album. View the video, directed by Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean, below, along with the full list of tour dates.
Lead singer Elizabeth Stokes states in a press release: “I’m the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like 10 minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully. I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.”
Upon announcement of the new album in June, the band shared the song “Silence is Golden,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the title track, “Expert in a Dying Field,” also one of our Songs of the Week.
The Beths’ previous album, Jump Rope Gazers, came out in 2020 via Carpark. Read our My Firsts interview with the band.
The Beths 2022 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):
Tue. Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed
Thu. Aug. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
Fri. Aug. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
Sat. Aug. 20 - Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live
Mon. Aug. 22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Tue. Aug. 23 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
Thu. Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Fri. Aug. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music
Sun. Aug. 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
Wed. Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
Thu. Sep. 1 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
Thu. Sep. 15 - Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
Fri. Sep. 16 - Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
Sat. Sep. 17 - Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid
Tue. Sep. 20 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
Wed. Sep. 21 - Perth, AU @ Magnet House
Fri. Sep. 23 - Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
Sat. Sep. 24 - Nelson, NZ @ Theatre Royal
Fri. Sep. 30 - Christchurch, NZ @ James Hay Theatre
Sat. Oct. 1 - Dunedin, NZ @ The Glenroy
Fri. Oct. 7 - Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall
Thu. Feb. 16 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Wed. Feb. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Fri. Feb. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sun. Feb. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Tue. Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Thu. Mar. 2 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri. Mar. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Mar. 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Mon. Mar. 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Tue. Mar. 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven
Wed. Mar. 8 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. Mar. 10 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sat. Mar. 11 - Dallas, TX @ Tulips
Tue. Mar. 14 - Denver, CO @ Summit
Thu. Mar. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Fri. Mar. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Sat. Mar. 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
