“The Big Climate Thing” Festival Announced: HAIM, Courtney Barnett, The Flaming Lips, and More Plus Khruangbin, The Roots, The Weather Station, Pom Pom Squad, and Bonny Light Horseman, and More





Climate Control Projects has announced The Big Climate Thing: Concert for People and the Planet, a three-day music concert which is set to take place from September 16-18 at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. According to a press release, the goal of the concert is “to raise awareness, accountability and action, and to inspire real-time solutions surrounding the global climate crisis by connecting to concertgoers through the transformative power of music.”

Performing acts will include HAIM, Courtney Barnett, The Flaming Lips, Khruangbin, The Roots, The Weather Station, Pom Pom Squad, and Bonny Light Horseman, and more. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (June 30) at 10 a.m. EST. View the full lineup in the poster below.

Climate Control Projects CEO, Kurt Langer states in a press release: “The message to our audience is that one doesn’t need to be a scientist or elected official to take action. Our lives are at stake and if we wait for others to solve this, we’re doomed. The good news is that while climate change seems complex, the solutions are quite simple and achievable. We need to reimagine what the world could be, and then align our lifestyles with that vision. Systemic change starts with an individual commitment to embodying our values. From there, we just need to lean into our creativity and love for one another and build community around that ethos. The Big Climate Thing is our way of building that type of community with the artists who are performing and with the audiences who are ready to answer the call. It doesn’t even feel like activism, and yet it’s the most impactful thing we can do.”

