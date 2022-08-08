News

The Big Pink Announce First New Album In 10 Years, Share Video For New Single “Rage” The Love That’s Ours Due Out September 30 via Project Melody

Photography by Emma Ledwith



The Big Pink have announced the release of their first new album in 10 years, The Love That’s Ours, which will be out on September 30 via Project Melody. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Rage.” View the Irmak Altiner-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, frontman Robbie Furze states: “Somehow we got here! Our record is about to be released. Thank fuck for that! Getting to this point has been one of the craziest journeys in my life. I truly thought this day would never come. I got so lost, so confused, went down so many rabbit holes, at times running completely blind, so much so that I nearly lost everything that was ever important to me, everything I ever truly loved.

“This record symbolizes so much, it’s my flag on top of the summit. It shows that I finally understand what is truly important. This is the soundtrack of my journey to get here. It was frightening, but beautiful at the same time, full of fun, but hand-in-hand full of terror and sadness. The outcome is that I’m incredibly proud of this work that came out of all of it. I think these may be the best songs that I’ve ever written, they’re certainly the most honest. I would love to thank everyone who was involved in this record because without them we would have never got to this point and maybe I would have not been here at all. Thank you.”

Furze adds, regarding the new single: “This was the first song I wrote with the incredible Ryn Weaver. I met Ryn out one night in L.A. We locked in on each other at some stupid party and I think we truly fell in love with each other. Not in a sexual way, but in a brother-sister way. We stayed up all night chatting about music and played one another our ideas. We just got each other, it was magical. Ryn is probably the most talented individual I have ever had the luck to have worked with. She effortlessly comes up with these beautiful melodies, they just spill out of her, and her lyric writing is out of this world. I would just sit there trying to keep up with this whirlwind of creativity. We would work long, long sessions, sometimes 12-18 hours, and she wouldn’t let us stop until the track was done. ‘Rage’ came from one of those sessions. We spoke at length about where we were in our lives and how confusing the world was, we were both struggling in love and life at the time and we thought let’s RAGE against these feelings, let’s take the power back. It’s really a ‘fuck you!’ track. It’s one of my favorites on the record.”

The Love That’s Ours was produced by Tony Hoffer and features musical contributions from Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ryn Weaver, Mary Charteris, Ed Harcourt and many more.

The Big Pink previously shared the album tracks “No Angels” and “Love Spins On Its Axis.” They released an EP, Empire Underground, in 2016. Their previous studio album, Future This, came out in 2012.

The Love That’s Ours Tracklist:

1. How Far

2. No Angels

3. Love Spins

4. Rage

5. Outside In

6. I’m not away to say away

7. Safe and Sound

8. Murder

9. Back To My Arms

10. Even If I Wanted To

11. Lucky One

