The Big Pink Share New Single “No Angels”
Out Now via Project Melody
The Big Pink have shared a new single, “No Angels.” It was produced by Tony Hoffer, and is out now via Project Melody. Listen below.
In a press release, the band’s Robbie Furze states: “It’s a track reflecting that moment when you understand that all you’ve set your sights on has led to a place far away from where you should be and everything you truly love.
“It took sacrificing everything I’d built in London and moving to Los Angeles, a place I thought I needed to be in order to achieve my dreams, for me to realize that it was about much more than just myself. I had a moment of clarity when I understood what’s truly important and what I needed to do to get back to everything and everyone that I loved. That’s what this song is about.”
The Big Pink released an EP, Empire Underground, in 2016.
