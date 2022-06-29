News

The Big Pink Share Video for New Single “Love Spins On Its Axis” Out Now via Project Melody

Photography by Emma Ledwith



The Big Pink have shared a video for their new single, “Love Spins On Its Axis.” The song features British duo Dust In The Sunlight and was co-written by Jamie T alongside The Kills’ Jamie Hince. View the Rob Hawkins-directed video below.

In a press release band member Robbie Furze states: “‘Love Spins On Its Axis’ is probably the most hopeful song I’ve ever written. My life got pretty confusing and I started feeling like I was in a bizarre surreal war that I was never going to make it out of. It was from the depths of that darkness that I had this moment of perfect clarity and calm. I started questioning ‘what’s most important on this journey that I am on?’ It’s love. Pure and simple. It has always been love. It’s about not getting distracted from that, not wasting a single moment on things that are not important, things we can’t control. Love is everything. That’s what we need to fight for. Let’s start that revolution.”

In April, The Big Pink shared the song “No Angels.” They released an EP, Empire Underground, in 2016.

