News

All





The Bird and the Bee Share Animated Video for New Song “Lifetimes” In Celebration of the 15th Anniversary of the Band’s Debut Album





The Bird and the Bee (Inara George and Greg Kurstin) have shared an animated video for their new song “Lifetimes.” The song was created to commemorate the 15th anniversary of their 2007 self-titled debut album. View the video, directed by Simona Mehandzhieva & Norbert Garab, below.

The song was recorded at Kurstin’s No Expectations Studios in Hollywood. The cover art for the new song was created by George and Kurstin’s friend Helen Verhoeven, who designed the cover art for their debut album.

“It was really nice to be back in each other’s company and working on music together. No matter who you are, there’s always something unique that happens when you are able to collaborate with someone in the same space,” states George in a press release. “Since the beginning of The Bird and the Bee, Greg and I have always had a very easy and fun time collaborating. I think it’s what keeps us playing music together. We have a kind of unspoken understanding and such a creative ease. Being back together inspired this song about our first musical collaboration.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.