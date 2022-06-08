News

The Black Angels Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “El Jardín” Wilderness of Mirrors Due Out September 16 via Partisan

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



The Black Angels have announced the release of a new album, Wilderness of Mirrors, which will be out on September 16 via Partisan. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “El Jardín.” The video stars The Walking Dead’s Austin Amelio and his son, Lev. View the Vanessa Pla-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Director Vanessa Pia states in a press release: “Alex [Maas, band vocalist] came to me with a dystopian sci-fi idea of a future where Mother Nature is dead because we killed her, and the only way to experience her is through virtual reality—an already relatable feeling, as most of the world lives viscerally through social media. Who knows where we will be 100 years from now. This project has been a dream in the making and a massive labor of love and could have only been possible with such a dedicated and talented crew, especially my dear friend and cinematographer Andy Hoffman. For me as a director, it’s an honor to deliver this project on 35mm print and to have been chosen to make something for my favorite band.”

Wilderness of Mirrors was co-produced by the band alongside Brett Orrison, and was engineered by John Agnello.

Wilderness of Mirrors Tracklist:

1. Without a Trace

2. History of the Future

3. Empires Falling

4. El Jardín

5. La Pared (Govt. Wall Blues)

6. Firefly

7. Make it Known

8. The River

9. Wilderness of Mirrors

10. Here & Now

11. 100 Flowers of Paracusia

12. A Walk on the Outside

13. Vermillion Eyes

14. Icon

15. Suffocation

