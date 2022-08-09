 The Black Angels Share New Single “Without a Trace” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 9th, 2022  
The Black Angels Share New Single “Without a Trace”

Wilderness of Mirrors Due Out September 16 via Partisan

Aug 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Pooneh Ghana
The Black Angels have shared a new single, “Without a Trace.” It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, Wilderness of Mirrors, which will be out on September 16 via Partisan. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “El Jardin.” They later shared the album track “Firefly.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

