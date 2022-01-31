The Black Keys Announce North American Tour
Supporting Acts Will Be Band of Horses, Ceramic Animal, Early James, and The Velveteers
Jan 31, 2022
Photography by Jim Herrington
The Black Keys (Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney) have announced a 32-date North American tour. Band of Horses will be a supporting act on every date, with Ceramic Animal, Early James, and The Velveteers opening on select dates. General tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.
Last year, The Black Keys shared a blues covers album, Delta Kream, via Nonesuch. Band of Horses’ upcoming album, Things Are Great, will be out on March 4 via BMG.
The Black Keys 2022 Tour Dates:
July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
