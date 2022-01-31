News

The Black Keys Announce North American Tour Supporting Acts Will Be Band of Horses, Ceramic Animal, Early James, and The Velveteers

Photography by Jim Herrington



The Black Keys (Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney) have announced a 32-date North American tour. Band of Horses will be a supporting act on every date, with Ceramic Animal, Early James, and The Velveteers opening on select dates. General tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Last year, The Black Keys shared a blues covers album, Delta Kream, via Nonesuch. Band of Horses’ upcoming album, Things Are Great, will be out on March 4 via BMG.

The Black Keys 2022 Tour Dates:

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

