The Black Keys Share New Song “It Ain’t Over” Drop Out Boogie Due Out May 13 via Nonesuch

Photography by Jim Herrington



The Black Keys (Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney) are releasing a new album, Drop Out Boogie, on May 13 via Nonesuch. Now they have shared its second single, “It Ain’t Over.” Auerbach and Carney wrote the song with Reigning Sound’s Greg Cartwright. Listen below, followed by the band’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.

Previously The Black Keys shared Drop Out Boogie’s first single, “Wild Child,” via an amusing video for the song that featured the band as new employees at an awful high school.

“That’s always been the beauty of the thing Pat and I do. It’s instant,” Auerbach said of the album in a previous press release. “We’ve never really had to work at it. Whenever we’d get together, we’d just make music, you know? We didn’t know what we were going to do, but we’d just do it and it would sound cool. It’s the natural chemistry Pat and I have. Being in a band this long is a testament to that. It was a real gift that we were given. I mean, the odds of being plopped down a block-and-a-half from each other in Akron, Ohio–it just seems crazy.”

Drop Out Boogie features collaborations with Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top), Greg Cartwright (Reigning Sound), and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon).

“Living in Nashville and making records here has opened both of our minds to that experience a little bit more,” said Auerbach of their collaborators. “I knew Pat would love working with both of these guys, so we decided we’d give it a shot. It was the first time we’d ever really done that. It was fun as hell. We just sat around a table with acoustic guitars and worked out a song ahead of time.”

Carney added: “The cool thing with Greg is that he wants to approach stuff with a story in mind — there’s a plot, almost.”

The new album will be relased one day before the 20th anniversary of The Black Keys’ first album, 2002’s The Big Come Up. Last year, The Black Keys shared a blues covers album, Delta Kream, via Nonesuch/Easy Eye Sound. Their last regular studio album was 2019’s ‘Let’s Rock.’

The Black Keys 2022 Tour Dates:

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

