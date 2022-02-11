News

All





The Black Tones Share New Song “The End of Everything” for Sub Pop Singles Club Final Installment of Vol. 6 of Sub Pop Singles Club; Also Listen to B-side “Mr. Mines”

Photography by Danny Denial



Seattle duo The Black Tones have shared a new song, “The End of Everything.” It’s the final installment in Vol. 6 of Sub Pop Singles Club. The duo features twin siblings Eva Walker on guitar/vocals and Cedric Walker on drums. The 7-inch features “Mr. Mines” as the B-side and you can also stream that below.

A press release describes the song’s themes and influences: “The Black Tones’ ‘The End of Everything’ is about just that: the end of the world and, well, eventually the universe. Named after the book The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking) by Katie Mack, the song confronts the fact that, whether it’s the second coming of who or whatever you believe in, this will all end. ‘Mr. Mines,’ named after a black tour-bus guide/driver from Eva and Cedric’s youth, is guided by the light yet hearty vocals of Ednah Holt (Talking Heads/Ritchie Family). The song is heavily influenced by Pink Floyd’s ‘Great Gig in the Sky’ and Jackie Mittoo’s ‘Ghetto Organ.’”

Vol. 6 also included subscription-only 7-inch singles by John Waters, Kim Gordon/J Mascis, Jeff Tweedy, Duma, LIDS, Washed Out, Hand Habits, Porridge Radio, Sheltered Workshop Singers, TV Priest, and BNH Deluxe. You can still subscribe here. Vol. 7 launches in April and will feature Bartees Strange, Party Dozen, Matthew “Doc” Dunn, The William Loveday Intention (feat. Billy Childish), The Shadracks (feat. the son of Billy Childish), Sidney Gish, and more TBA.

Read our 2020 interview with The Black Tones.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.