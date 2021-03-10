News

The Blossom Shares New Song and Video For “Shapeshifter” Debut EP 97 Blossom Due Out April 6th

Photography by Conor Cunningham



Today LA-based artist Lily Lizotte, a.k.a. The Blossom, has shared the latest song from their upcoming debut EP 97 Blossom. Lizotte’s debut takes in disparate alternative elements, pulling from grunge and shoegaze while coating them over with bass-heavy hip hop instrumentals and a relentlessly catchy alt pop sheen. Simultaneously upbeat and confessional, Lizotte dives into the depths of their emotional experience, dealing with gender dysphoria, depression, anxiety, insecurities, and more, tracing a chaotic collage of the young adult experience.

“Shapeshifter” announces Lizotte’s new track in characteristically bombastic fashion with another euphoric pop rock anthem. The irrepressible chorus soars to impossible heights, backed by towering distorted guitars and pulsing synths. Yet amidst it all, the focus is on Lizotte’s magnetic personality and infectious delivery. Lizotte revels in all the chaos, declaring, “I hate the normal life/Give me the other side /I want to fantasize /I don’t need the alkaline. The accompanying video is pure ‘90s aesthetics, from the bubble graffiti font down to the fish-eye lenses. Yet The Blossom brings a fresh attitude and devilish joy that makes it all shine anew.

Lizotte says of the track, "'Shapeshifter’' is a reminder I’m not worthless and neither are you. It's a celebration of insecurities. It's sonically and lyrically the energy of mixed emotions, my gender dysphoria, disconnection, anxiety, and yearning for something more than what is. It’s my cutting and devious grin at 3 AM when I tip my head back and laugh on the subway. It's a spark of time captured where just for a moment my shadow feels 10ft tall....only to dip and duck in and out of that light. Forever shapeshifting just to say... 'Hi'." Check out “Shapeshifter” below and watch for 97 Blossom, due out April 6th.