The Boo Radleys Announce Their First Album in 23 Years, Share New Song “I’ve Had Enough I’m Out”
Keep On With Falling Due Out March 11, 2022 via Boostr
Oct 12, 2021
Photography by Chris Payne
Britpop band The Boo Radleys have announced their first new album in over 23 years, Keep On With Falling, and have shared a new song from it, “I’ve Had Enough I’m Out,” via a lyric video. Keep On With Falling is due out March 11, 2022 via their own Boostr label, which will be 23-and-a-half years since the release of their last album, 1998’s Kingsize.
The band recently returned with “A Full Syringe and Memories of You,” their first new song in 23 years, which is featured on Keep On With Falling and was also the title track to a recent four-song EP. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The current lineup doesn’t feature founding guitarist/songwriter Martin Carr, but original members Sice (aka Simon Rowbottom, guitar/vocals), Tim Brown (bass/guitar/keyboards), and Rob Cieka (drums) all return.
Rowbottom had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘I’ve Had Enough, I’m Out’ is a statement on the disavowal of religion, using Catholicism as it’s exemplar. It is harmonious and melodic, as The Boo Radleys always are, and harks back to our deep, alternative ’80s influences.”
The Boo Radleys’ original albums were mainly recorded in expensive studios and released on the iconic Creation Records label. The new album was recorded in a more DIY manner.
Brown explains in the press release: “The freedom of sharing files, comments, praise, and concerns made it possible to quickly make music where the beauty of the songs shine through. As with all Boo Radleys music, there were no limitations on structure, instruments, and sounds, but this time we all had freedom to express our thoughts about the music we were making.”
The band’s upcoming tour dates will mark the first time all three members will perform together since 1997’s Reading Festival.
“A Full Syringe and Memories of You” was one of our Songs of the Week. The EP of the same name also featured the unreleased songs “Life Is Getting Better,” “See It Through,” and “I’ll Put the Bars Around My Heart.”
Prior to the recent EP, The Boo Radleys, named after a character in To Kill a Mockingbird, last released music with their underrated final album, 1998’s Kingsize. The band had formed a decade earlier, in 1988, releasing their first album, Ichabod and I, in 1990. The band released the rest of their albums on Creation and found critical success with their third album, 1993’s Giant Steps. Initially they were associated with the shoegaze movement, but fans of Britpop embraced them, in part due to their upbeat single “Wake Up! Boo,” which made it to #9 on the UK singles chart in 1995. Also in 1995 they hit #1 on the UK album charts with their fourth album, Wake Up!. Such mainstream success was a bit short-lived—1996’s C’mon Kids made it to #20 on the UK album charts, but Kingsize only got as high as 62. The band split up in early 1999. Carr went on to release several albums as Bravecaptain.
Keep On With Falling Tracklist:
1. I’ve Had Enough I’m Out (Album Version)
2. Keep On With Falling
3. All Along
4. I Say a Lot of Things
5. Tonight
6. A Full Syringe and Memories of You (Album Version)
7. Call Your Name
8. Here She Comes Again
9. You and Me
10. I Can’t Be What You Want Me to Be
11. Alone Together
The Boo Radleys UK Tour Dates:
Sun 24 October – Bristol, The Lanes
Mon 25 October – Manchester, Night & Day Café
Tue 26 October – Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms
Thu 28 October – Newcastle, St Dominic’s Catholic Club
Fri 29 October – Birmingham, Hare and Hounds
Sat 30 October – London, Moth Club
