The Boo Radleys Share New Song “Alone Together” Keep On With Falling Due Out March 11 via Boostr





Britpop band The Boo Radleys are releasing their first studio album in over 23 years, Keep On With Falling, on March 11 via Boostr. Now they have shared its final pre-release single, “Alone Together.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Tim Brown had this to say about “Along Together” in a press release: “Written as an amalgam of those people who seemed to reach the pinnacle of success whilst in school. With no one person in mind, it is a song that details feelings of disappointment, of being let down, by someone who is emotionally stunted, self-centred but outwardly successful. Orchestration meets sequenced keyboards, accompanied by distorted guitars and a driving rhythm…and the song’s epitaph: ‘There’s only so much I can take.’”

The Boo Radleys’ previously shared the album’s “A Full Syringe and Memories of You,” “I’ve Had Enough I’m Out,” “You and Me,” and “Keep On With Falling.”

“A Full Syringe and Memories of You” was their first new song in 23 years and was also the title track to a 2021 four-song EP. “A Full Syringe and Memories of You” was one of our Songs of the Week. The EP of the same name also featured the unreleased songs “Life Is Getting Better,” “See It Through,” and “I’ll Put the Bars Around My Heart.”

The current lineup doesn’t feature founding guitarist/songwriter Martin Carr, but original members Sice (aka Simon Rowbottom, guitar/vocals), Tim Brown (bass/guitar/keyboards), and Rob Cieka (drums) all return.

The Boo Radleys’ original albums were mainly recorded in expensive studios and released on the iconic Creation Records label. The new album was recorded in a more DIY manner.

Brown explained in a previous press release: “The freedom of sharing files, comments, praise, and concerns made it possible to quickly make music where the beauty of the songs shine through. As with all Boo Radleys music, there were no limitations on structure, instruments, and sounds, but this time we all had freedom to express our thoughts about the music we were making.”

Prior to the recent EP, The Boo Radleys, named after a character in To Kill a Mockingbird, last released music with their underrated final album, 1998’s Kingsize. The band had formed a decade earlier, in 1988, releasing their first album, Ichabod and I, in 1990. The band released the rest of their albums on Creation and found critical success with their third album, 1993’s Giant Steps. Initially they were associated with the shoegaze movement, but fans of Britpop embraced them, in part due to their upbeat single “Wake Up! Boo,” which made it to #9 on the UK singles chart in 1995. Also in 1995 they hit #1 on the UK album charts with their fourth album, Wake Up!. Such mainstream success was a bit short-lived—1996’s C’mon Kids made it to #20 on the UK album charts, but Kingsize only got as high as 62. The band split up in early 1999. Carr went on to release several albums as Bravecaptain.

The Boo Radleys UK Tour Dates:

Sat 16 April 2022: Preston, Action Records (acoustic)

Sun 17 April 2022: Liverpool, The Cavern (in association with Phase One/Jacaranda)

Mon 18 April 2022: London, Pryzm (in association with Banquet)

Wed 20 April 2022: Cambridge, Portland Arms

Thu 21 April 2022: Bedford, Esquires

Fri 22 April 2022: Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

