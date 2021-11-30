News

All





The Boo Radleys Share New Song “You and Me” Keep On With Falling Due Out March 11, 2022 via Boostr

Photography by Chris Payne



Britpop band The Boo Radleys have shared a new song “You and Me.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Keep On With Falling, which will be out on March 11, 2022 via Boostr. Listen below.

Frontman Tim Brown elaborates on the new song in a press release, stating: “The spectre of cancer hangs over the song and is the ‘he’ that the lyrics refer to. He’s there, waiting to tear everything apart, but hope springs eternal, and like the song says, ‘we’ll find a way.’ It’s warming to hear the chorus featuring vocals from all three Boo’s in perfect harmony, elevating that sense of hope.”

Keep On With Falling will be the band’s first studio album in 23 years. Upon announcement of the album last month, the band shared the song “I’ve Had Enough I’m Out.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.