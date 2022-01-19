News

The Boo Radleys Share Video for Upcoming Album Title Track "Keep On With Falling"





Britpop band The Boo Radleys have shared a video for their new song, “Keep On With Falling.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on March 11 via Boostr. Watch below.

Band member Simon “Sice” Rowbottom elaborates on the new song in a press release, stating: “Lyrically, it’s an entreaty to myself and everyone else to not be afraid to fail. Some of the most important learning in my life has been gained through massive mistakes and failures. Very little of true worth is learned through success. We learn to walk by falling over.”

Tim Brown adds: “Sice’s early demos had the feel of Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner’s Electronic, with some of those elements remaining all the way to the final version. Rob (Cieka) brought the drive to the drums and sped it up, Sice added a metric ton of backing vocals to give us a big chorus and there’s that touch of Nile Rogers’ inspired funky axe.”

Keep On With Falling will be the band’s first studio album in 23 years. They previously shared the songs “I’ve Had Enough I’m Out” and “You and Me.”

