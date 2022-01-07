 The Cactus Blossoms Share New Song “Everybody” Featuring Jenny Lewis | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 7th, 2022  
The Cactus Blossoms Share New Song “Everybody” Featuring Jenny Lewis

One Day Due Out February 11

Jan 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Aaron Rice
The Cactus Blossoms (brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum) have shared a new song “Everybody,” which features Jenny Lewis. It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, One Day, due out on February 11. Listen below.

“Have you ever heard the saying ‘everyone is just doing the best they can’? I wanted to put that idea into a song,” states Torrey in a press release. “It started out as a kind of sad one-sided story, but when I heard it in my head as a back and forth between two people and imagined Jenny singing the lines it became something different. I’m so glad she was up for it, because without her I don’t think it would have the hopefulness that I was looking for.”

