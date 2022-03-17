News

The Cactus Blossoms Share Video for “Everybody” Featuring Jenny Lewis One Day Out Now via Walkie Talkie





The Cactus Blossoms (brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum) have shared a video for the song “Everybody,” which features Jenny Lewis. View the Joshua Shoemaker-directed video below.

Torrey states in a press release: “When I wrote the song it was originally from one person’s perspective, but one morning when I was drinking coffee, it hit me as a conversation between two people and really came alive for me. I heard Jenny singing it in my head and couldn’t hear it any other way, so I hopped on the phone and called her to see if she’d be interested in singing on it. I’m so glad she was into the idea.”

Burkum adds: “We had the chance to open a little run of shows with Jenny a few years ago, and to hear her amazing voice and watch her cast her spell over her audience night after night was truly inspiring. She’s a heavy hitter in every way possible so it’s a dream come true to hear her voice on one of our songs.”

The Cactus Blossoms’ newest album, One Day, came out in February via Walkie Talkie.

