The Chats Share Video For New Single “Out On The Street,” Announce European Tour
GET FUCKED Due Out This Friday via Bargain Bin
Aug 15, 2022
Photography by Luke Henery
The Chats have shared a video for their new single, “Out On the Street.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, GET FUCKED, which will be out this Friday via the band’s own label, Bargain Bin. The band have also announced a European tour in support of the album. View the video along with a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
The Chats 2022 Tour Dates:
Tue. Oct. 4, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box #
Thu. Oct. 6, 2022 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater #
Fri. Oct. 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater #
Mon. Oct. 10, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater #
Tue. Oct. 11, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #
Thu. Oct. 13, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #
Fri. Oct. 14, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Summit #
Sat. Oct. 15, 2022 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater #
Sun. Oct. 16, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater #
Tue. Oct. 18, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall #
Wed. Oct. 19, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ El Club #
Thu. Oct. 20, 2022 - Toronto, CA @ The Phoenix #
Fri. Oct. 21, 2022 - Montreal, CA @ Corona Theater #
Sat. Oct. 22, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
Sun. Oct. 23, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live #
Wed. Oct. 26, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly *
Thu. Oct. 27, 2022 - Deland, FL @ Cafe Da Vinci *
Fri. Oct. 28, 2022 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre*
Tue. May 16, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ 02 Academy
Wed. May 17, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ 02 Academy
Thu. May 18, 2023 - Belfast, NI @ Limelight
Fri. May 19, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Academy
Sat. May 20, 2023 - Glasgow, SC @ Barrowlands
Sun. May 21, 2023 - Newcastle, UK @ NX
Mon. May 22, 2023 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Tue. May 23, 2023 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol 02 Academy
Wed. May 24, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ Institute
Fri. May 26, 2023 - London, UK @ 02 Academy Brixton
Sun. May 28, 2023 - Antwerp, BE @ AB
Tue. May 30, 2023 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Wed. May 31, 2023 - Cologne, FR @ Live Music Hall
Sun. Jun 4, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Tue. Jun 6, 2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Wed. Jun 7, 2023 - Malmo, SE @ Debaser
Thu. Jun 8, 2023 - Stockholm, SE @ Plan B
Fri. Jun 9, 2023 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee
# co-headline w/The Bronx
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Deer Scout Shares Video For Cover of Kate Bush’s “Suspended in Gaffa” (News) — Deer Scout, Kate Bush
- Premiere: Michael Sebastian Shares New Video for “Godoye” (News) — Michael Sebastian
- Bill Callahan Announces New Album (News) — Bill Callahan
- Andrew Bird Announces Chicago Return of Gezelligheid (News) — Andrew Bird
- Good Guys Wear Black (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.