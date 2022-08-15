News

The Chats Share Video For New Single “Out On The Street,” Announce European Tour GET FUCKED Due Out This Friday via Bargain Bin

Photography by Luke Henery



The Chats have shared a video for their new single, “Out On the Street.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, GET FUCKED, which will be out this Friday via the band’s own label, Bargain Bin. The band have also announced a European tour in support of the album. View the video along with a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

The Chats 2022 Tour Dates:

Tue. Oct. 4, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box #

Thu. Oct. 6, 2022 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater #

Fri. Oct. 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater #

Mon. Oct. 10, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater #

Tue. Oct. 11, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

Thu. Oct. 13, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

Fri. Oct. 14, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Summit #

Sat. Oct. 15, 2022 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater #

Sun. Oct. 16, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater #

Tue. Oct. 18, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall #

Wed. Oct. 19, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ El Club #

Thu. Oct. 20, 2022 - Toronto, CA @ The Phoenix #

Fri. Oct. 21, 2022 - Montreal, CA @ Corona Theater #

Sat. Oct. 22, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

Sun. Oct. 23, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live #

Wed. Oct. 26, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly *

Thu. Oct. 27, 2022 - Deland, FL @ Cafe Da Vinci *

Fri. Oct. 28, 2022 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre*

Tue. May 16, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ 02 Academy

Wed. May 17, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ 02 Academy

Thu. May 18, 2023 - Belfast, NI @ Limelight

Fri. May 19, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Academy

Sat. May 20, 2023 - Glasgow, SC @ Barrowlands

Sun. May 21, 2023 - Newcastle, UK @ NX

Mon. May 22, 2023 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Tue. May 23, 2023 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol 02 Academy

Wed. May 24, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ Institute

Fri. May 26, 2023 - London, UK @ 02 Academy Brixton

Sun. May 28, 2023 - Antwerp, BE @ AB

Tue. May 30, 2023 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Wed. May 31, 2023 - Cologne, FR @ Live Music Hall

Sun. Jun 4, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. Jun 6, 2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Wed. Jun 7, 2023 - Malmo, SE @ Debaser

Thu. Jun 8, 2023 - Stockholm, SE @ Plan B

Fri. Jun 9, 2023 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

# co-headline w/The Bronx

