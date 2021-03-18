 The Coral Share Video for New Single “Lover Undiscovered” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 18th, 2021  
The Coral Share Video for New Single “Lover Undiscovered”

Coral Island Due Out April 30 via Run On

Mar 18, 2021 By Joey Arnone
English rock band The Coral have shared a video for their new single “Lover Undiscovered.” It is the latest offering from their forthcoming tenth studio album, Coral Island, which will be out on April 30 via Run On. Watch the Edwin Burdis-directed video below.

Frontman James Skelly speaks about the new song in a press release: “To me, ‘Lover Undiscovered,’ is about when you notice or feel something you take for granted, as simple as the sea or a bird flying, and it’s like discovering that feeling all over again. We wanted the recording to sound like The Velvet Underground playing a Motown song in Rhyl Sun Centre.”

The album will be released concurrently with a 188-page book titled Over Coral Island. It was written by the band’s keyboardist Nick Power and features 20 illustrations by drummer Ian Skelly.

The Coral first came on the scene in the early 2000s, with their 2002-released self-titled debut getting nominated for The Mercury Prize. They have consistently released new albums since then. The band’s most recent album, Move Through the Dawn, came out in 2018 on Ignition.

