The Cult Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Give Me Mercy”

The Cult have announced the release of a new album, Under the Midnight Sun, which will be out on October 7 via Black Hill. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Give Me Mercy.” View the Juan Azulay-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.

In a press release, band member Ian Astbury elaborates on the new single: “I was absolutely enamored with this piece of music Billy [Duffy] had written, and it perfectly fit these thoughts I’d been having about our culture’s need to move past assumptions of duality. We need new language because words can’t express where we’re going. ‘Give Me Mercy’ has all the hallmarks of the new classic Cult to my ears…fresh yet familiar.”

Under the Midnight Sun was produced by Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood). The Cult’s previous studio album, Hidden City, came out in 2016.

