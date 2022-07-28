News

The Cure Announce 30th Anniversary Reissue of “Wish” Featuring 24 Unreleased Tracks Due Out October 7





The Cure have announced a 30th anniversary deluxe edition reissue of their ninth studio album, Wish, which will be out on October 7. The reissue features 45 songs, including 24 unreleased tracks and four demos from 1990. The band’s 1993 EP Lost Wishes, originally only available as a mail-order-only cassette, is featured on the reissue, along with an array of instrumental demos. The band has shared a Dim-D mix of “Uyea Sound,” a song from the Lost Wishes EP, today upon the reissue’s announcement. Listen to the song and view the full reissue tracklist below.

The reissue was remastered at Abbey Road Studios by Robert Smith and Miles Showell. In a press release, Smith reflects on the album: “There’s a side to the album which I had kind of forgotten, a very gentle, yearning thing which is quite beautiful. ‘Trust’ is one of the best things we’ve ever done, I think, it’s played with great feeling, and ‘To Wish Impossible Things’ is another gorgeous, melancholic piece…in fact it could well be my favorite song on the record.

“In the studio control room, it all sounded excellent, but I got too busy sorting out our upcoming concerts to properly oversee the mastering. It was too late to do anything about it; the album was out, and we were off around the world again. It has really bugged me for a very long time. It has taken 30 years, but finally, finally, my Wish has come true.”

Wish Deluxe Edition Reissue Tracklist:

CD1:

01: Open (6:51)

02: High (3:37)

03: Apart (6:38)

04: From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05: Wendy Time (5:13)

06: Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07: Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08: Trust (5:32)

09: A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10: Cut (5:55)

11: To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12: End (6:45)

CD2 [Demos]:

*Unreleased track.

01: The Big Hand [1990 Demo] (4:38) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]

02: Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away” (3:31) [final version appears on WISH]

03: A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” (5:01) [final version appears on WISH]

04: Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13) [final version appears on WISH]

05: This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo] (3:25) [final version on B-side to High 7”]

06: Scared As You [Instrumental Demo] (2:33) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12”]

07: To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo] (3:33) [final version appears on WISH]

08: Apart [Instrumental Demo] (3:38) [final version appears on WISH]

09: T7 [Instrumental Demo] (2:40) *

10: Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo] (2:20) *

11: Miss van Gogh [Instrumental demo] (2:48) *

12: T6 [Instrumental Demo] (3:14) *

13: Play [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to High 12”]

14: A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12”]

15: Halo [Instrumental Demo] (3:06) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7”]

16: Trust [Instrumental Demo] (4:02) [final version appears on WISH]

17: Abetabw [Instrumental Demo] (2:26) *

18: T8 [Instrumental Demo] (2:17) *

19: Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo] (2:41) *

20: Swing Change [Instrumental Demo] (2:10) *

21: Frogfish [Instrumental Demo] (2:35) *

CD3 [‘Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased]:

*Unreleased track

**Unreleased version

01: Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28 [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

02: Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

03: Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

04: The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

05: A Wendy Band [Instrumental] (3:47) *

06: From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix] (7:36) **

07: Open [Fix Mix] (6:51) [B-side to High 12”]

08: High [Higher Mix] (7:15) [High 12”]

09: Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix] (5:54)

10: Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix] (5:29 [Friday I’m In Love 12”]

11: A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix] (6:36) [A Letter To Elise 12”]

12: End [Paris Live 92] (8:38) **

