The Dears Share Video for New Song “Christmas Love” Plus “O Little Town of Bethlehem” Cover New 7-Inch Single Out Now via Dangerbird; Holiday Themed Livestream Announced





Montréal’s The Dears have shared a new holiday themed song, “Christmas Love,” via a video for it. They have also shared a cover of the Christmas standard “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Both tracks are out now on a 7-inch via Dangerbird. Check them both out below.

The band have also announced a ticketed holiday themed livestream, Christmas Love Special, which is described as “a cozy and interactive fireside chat and acoustic performance.” It happens on December 11 via Side Door. There will be an early show at 2 p.m. EST (tickets here) and a late show at 9 p.m. EST (tickets here).

The Dears released a new album, Lovers Rock, back in via Dangerbird. The band are led by the husband and wife team of Murray Lightburn and Natalia Yanchak.

Lightburn had this to say in a press release: “Natalia had the idea to write a song around Christmas and we had this one unfinished track sitting around from the Lovers Rock sessions. We went back and forth on the lyrics and it came together pretty easily and quickly. Though it was kind of strange singing about ‘snowplows’ during a heatwave in the summer.



“We wanted to avoid some clichés like chestnuts and sleighs or whatever. Instead it’s a very simple love song about how sometimes that time of year can highlight who you really want to be with and how that brings a huge smile to one's face as well as the warmest feeling. This is what we hope happens when people hear this song.



“When it was all done we sent it off to our guy João for mastering and I called our old pal Joe Ollmann to draw the cover.”

Previously The Dears shared Lovers Rock’s first single, “The Worst of Us,” via a lyric video for the new song. “The Worst of Us” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared another song from the album, dramatic album opener “Heart of An Animal,” via a strange Sinbad Richardson-directed lyric video for the song. “Heart of An Animal” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “I Know What You’re Thinking and It’s Awful,” via a video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Read our recent interview with Lightburn about what his COVID-19 quarantine experience has been like so far.

