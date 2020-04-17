News

All





The Death of Pop Share Backwards Video for New Song “Once Good” New Album Due Later This Year





British dream-pop/shoegazer duo The Death of Pop have shared a new song, “Once Good,” via a video for the track. Brothers Angus James and Oliver James formed in the south-coast of England in 2013, releasing their debut album, Fed Up, in 2017, with various other singles along the way. “Once Good” is the first taste of their sophomore album, which the band say is due later this year. Watch the video below.

The band directed the video with Kia Fern Little and it was shot backwards, featuring items being thrown up into a window when they should be going down, seemingly during a breakup or fight. Meanwhile Oliver James sings the song, looking up at the window.

Over the years there have been various other members of The Death of Pop, but the core has remained the James brothers and their lush home-recorded songs. They are one of those bands that truly fly under the radar, to invoke our name, when they should be much better known. Hopefully that’ll change with their sophomore album.

Also read our 2015 print feature on The Death of Pop, our Pleased to Meet You Spotlight interview with them, and our 2014 Artist Survey interview with them.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.