News

All





The Decemberists Announce 20th Anniversary Tour Dates 20 Years Before the Mast U.S. Tour Dates This Summer

Photography by Holly Andres



Ready to feel old indie rock fans? The Decemberists have just announced a 20th anniversary tour. The 20 Years Before the Mast tour dates happen across the U.S. this summer. The Portland band formed in 2000, self-releasing their debut EP, 5 Songs, in 2001 and their debut album, Castaways and Cutouts, in 2002 on Hush. Their highly literate brand of baroque pop started to find a larger audience with their second (2003's Her Majesty the Decemberists) and third (2005's Picaresque) albums, both released by Kill Rock Stars. Then they went major label, signing to Capitol for 2006's prog-influenced The Crane Wife and every album since, including their most recent, 2018's I'll Be Your Girl. Check out all the tour dates below.

Fruit Bats will support almost all of the dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 14) at 10 a.m. local time. The Decemebrists have partnered with PLUS1 for this tour "so that $1 from each ticket will be donated to non-profits working to transform the accessibility and infrastructure around voting policy and procedure."

The Decemberists' frontman Colin Meloy had this to say about the tour in a press release: "Twenty years ago, in a basement practice space in Portland, Oregon, a bunch of musicians threw together under the name The December Brides, a name that lasted only a few hours before it was marginally improved to The Decemberists. In the intervening years, that band has made nine records, six EPs, innumerable singles, a board game, and enough t-shirts, hoodies, and onesies to clothe a continent. On such occasions, it seems fitting to throw some kind of party. And so we're heading out on the road, we Decemberists, to celebrate the work we've made over the last two decades - playing the hits, naturally, but digging into the deep cuts as well. It'll be a kind of retrospective journey. Come along with us!"

Read our interview with The Decemberists' Colin Meloy on I'll Be Your Girl.

The Decemberists 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:

7/28 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Missoula, MT

7/29 - Paramount Theater - Seattle, WA

7/31 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR

8/1 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR

8/3 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA (on-sale TBA)

8/4 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

8/6 - Gallivan Center-Twilight Concert Series - Salt Lake City, UT

8/7 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

8/8 - CrossroadsKC - Kansas City, MO (support TBA)

8/10 - Surly Brewing Co - Minneapolis, MN

8/11 - Auditorium Theatre - Chicago, IL

8/14 - Roy Thompson Hall - Toronto, ON

8/15 - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards - La Fayette, NY

8/16 - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts - Vienna, VA (on-sale 2/22)

8/18 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

8/19 - The Boch Center-Shubert Theatre - Boston, MA

8/20 - Central Park SummerStage - New York, NY

8/22 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN



(With special guest Fruit Bats, with the exception of Kansas City.)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.