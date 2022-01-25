News

The Decemberists Announce Summer Tour Dates Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Holly Andres



The Decemberists have announced tour dates for summer 2022. Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday (January 28) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Frontman Colin Meloy states in a press release: “We’re wiping away the accumulated grime from windows and revealing, for the first time in a very long time, the glimmer of sunlight. We see the green dappled leaves, the soughing tree limbs, the pearly clouds dotting a wide sky. Is this re-emergence? Perhaps!

“In celebration of such an event, we Decemberists felt a bit antsy to revisit the wide-open road, and do it sometime in the summer months, where we can sometimes be outside. Ergo: we are proud to announce The Decemberists’ first tour since — god, what was it — 2018, I think. ARISE FROM THE BUNKERS! TOUR 2022.

“We’ll be applying our rusty fingers, feet, and vocal cords to songs from all across the width and breadth of our catalog — and, should the muses oblige, we might try a few new ones out as well.”

Read our interview with Meloy on the band’s 2018 album I’ll Be Your Girl.

The Decemberists 2022 Tour Dates:

8/3 – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

8/4 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

8/6 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

8/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

8/12 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

8/13 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

8/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing

8/16 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

8/19 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

8/20 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

8/21 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

8/23 – New York, NY – SummerStage

8/24 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

8/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

8/27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

8/28 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

All Dates With Special Guest Brigid Mae Power

