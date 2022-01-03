News

All





The Divine Comedy - Listen to New Song and Watch Graham Norton Performance Listen to “Home For the Holidays” and Watch New Year’s Eve Performance of “Something For the Weekend”





Two days before Christmas, The Divine Comedy (the orchestral-pop project of Northern Irish singer/songwriter/composer Neil Hannon) shared a new song, “Home For the Holidays.” It will be featured on their forthcoming compilation Charmed Life - The Best of the Divine Comedy, which is due out on February 4, 2022. On New Year’s Eve, the band performed their 1996 song “Something For the Weekend” on The Graham Norton Show. Listen to “Home For the Holidays” and watch the live performance below.

In November of last year, the band shared a video for the song “The Best Mistakes” upon announcement of the compilation, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

Hannon is one of several artists featured on the cover of our forthcoming 20th Anniversary Double Issue.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.