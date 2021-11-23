News

The Divine Comedy Shares Video for New Song “The Best Mistakes” Charmed Life - The Best of the Divine Comedy Due Out February 4, 2022





The Divine Comedy, the orchestral-pop project of Northern Irish singer/songwriter/composer Neil Hannon, has shared a video for his new song “The Best Mistakes.” The video, directed by Raphaël Neal, alludes to the artworks of many different singles and albums from across Hannon’s career. It is the latest release from his forthcoming greatest hits album, Charmed Life - The Best of the Divine Comedy, which will be out on February 4. Watch the video below.

“I began writing ‘The Best Mistakes’ around 2007/8,” states Neil in a press release. “I got stuck after the first chorus and put it to one side. It wasn’t until I was putting together this compilation that the concept of ‘my best mistakes’ suddenly made sense. Success and failure are two sides of the same coin. You can’t have one without the other.”

Director Raphaël Neal adds: “It was Neil’s idea to have moments from his career projected onto him. Going through 30 years of imagery was really moving—so rich in colors, costumes, stories. We were witnessing an artist’s journey. The song is about looking behind with kindness, remembering the highs and the lows, but also pays tribute to being at peace with the present. As Neil says in the lyrics, ‘if I had to choose between then and now I’d choose now.’”

Regarding going on tour again, Hannon states: “I am so looking forward to playing live again. The last couple of years have been a reminder of how much it means to me personally. It really is my favorite thing. And it seems fitting that we’ll be coming back with a greatest hits set. You know, in case everyone’s forgotten who I am and what we do!”

Read our interview with Hannon from last year, where he reflects on the past 30 years of his career.

Charmed Life - The Best Of Divine Comedy Tracklist:

1. Charmed Life

2. National Express

3. Norman And Norma

4. Something For The Weekend

5. Songs Of Love

6. The Best Mistakes

7. At The Indie Disco

8. Bad Ambassador

9. A Lady Of A Certain Age

10. Becoming More Like Alfie

11. Come Home Billy Bird

12. Have You Ever Been In Love

13. Our Mutual Friend

14. Generation Sex

15. How Can You Leave Me On My Own

16. Perfect Lovesong

17. Your Daddy’s Car

18. You’ll Never Work In This Town Again

19. Absent Friends

20. Everybody Knows (Except You)

21. The Certainty Of Chance

22. Sunrise

23. To The Rescue

24. Tonight We Fly

Bonus (Deluxe 3CD / Deluxe Digital):

1. I’ll Take What I Can Get

2. Don’t Make Me Go Outside

3. Who Do You Think You Are

4. The Adventurous Type

5. When When When

6. Home For The Holidays

7. Te Amo España

8. Perfect Lovesong 2021

9. Simple Pleasures

10. Those Pesky Kids

