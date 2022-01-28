News

The Expanded Digital Version of Under the Radar’s 20th Anniversary Issue Is Out Now It Includes Bonus Interviews and Photos Not Found in the Print Version

Photography by Koury Angelo and Derrick Santini



The print edition of Under the Radar’s special 20th Anniversary Issue was announced last month and is currently available to buy. Now the expanded digital version is available. It includes all the interviews and the reviews from the print version, but also features additional interviews not featured in print, as well as extra frames from our photo shoots.

This digital edition includes interviews with Aeon Station and Nation of Language, as well as Q&As with some of our writers where they reflect on the 20th Anniversary of Under the Radar. There are extra photos from every photo shoot done for the issue, including all 11 of its cover stories. You can buy the digital version here (simply select digital version) for only $2.25. Current subscribers should also be receiving a complimentary link and the issue will soon be available on Zinio and Readly.

The 20th Anniversary Issue features two special covers, each featuring a different group of musicians together. One was photographed in Los Angeles by Koury Angelo and features Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, Kamasi Washington, Bat For Lashes’ Natasha Khan, and Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering all together. Grandaddy was on the cover of our very first issue.

The other cover was photographed in London by Derrick Santini and features The Divine Comedy’s Neil Hannon, Elbow’s Guy Garvey, Nilüfer Yanya, Miki Berenyi of Lush and Piroshka, Faris Badwan of The Horrors, and Rose Elinor Dougall. The Divine Comedy was on the cover of our second issue, way back in 2002.

Each cover artist is also interviewed in the issue, meaning there are 11 cover stories.

For the issue we also conducted brand new interviews with some of the artists interviewed in our first issue in 2001, including Ladytron, Doves, Mogwai, Black Box Recorder, The Charlatans, and Idlewild.

There’s also an in-depth article on the recording of Elliott Smith’s From a Basement on a Hill, where we spoke to two of the producers involved in that album, Rob Schnapf and David McConnell, as Under the Radar was the last magazine to interview Smith before his tragic death. It features previously unpublished frames from Smith’s final photo shoot, which was conducted by our Co-Publisher/Co-Founder Wendy Lynch Redfern.

The centerpiece of the 20th Anniversary Issue is a six-page article written by Under the Radar Co-Publisher/Co-Founder/Senior Editor Mark Redfern about the secret origins of Under the Radar, detailing how the magazine got started and its early days, as well as chronicling a brief history of the publication. It includes quotes from some of our writers and personal photos from Mark and Wendy.

We also celebrate the albums, movies, and TV shows of 2001, one that are also celebrating their 20th anniversary. And there’s a 12-page section where our writers reflect on some of our favorite albums from the last two decades, albums that helped define Under the Radar.

The issue also features regular interviews with The War on Drugs, Cate Le Bon, Let’s Eat Grandma, Wet Leg, Magdalena Bay, Metronomy, Snail Mail, Parquet Courts, alt-J, Cat Power, Tears for Fears, Courtney Barnett, and others.

Buy either the print or digital version here.

