The Final Performance of The Stooges’ Original Lineup to Be Released by Third Man Live At Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970 Due Out August 7, One Day Ahead of the 50th Anniversary





The final performance of The Stooges’ original lineup will be heard, once again, after 49 years and 364 days. On August 7, Third Man Records will release a “high-quality soundboard recording” called Live At Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970, putting it out one day before the show’s 50th anniversary. As preview, below is the radio edit of the album’s version of “T.V. Eye.”

Recorded just before the release of their album Fun House, the live Goose Lake audio was restored by Vance Powell and mastered by Bill Skibbe at Third Man Mastering. The liner notes were written by Jaan Uhelzski. The tapes were found in the basement of a Michigan farmhouse and it’s the only soundboard recording of the original lineup.

The legend of the show is that bassist Dave Alexander didn’t perform that night, either because he was drunk or had stagefright, and was then fired by Iggy Pop. But the tapes prove that Alexander did perform that night after all.

A press release goes into further detail: “Would you believe that... Alexander actually DID play bass on this occasion? Or that, despite grievous failures on some songs, Alexander is damn solid on others? Especially on the bass-led songs ‘Dirt’ and ‘Fun House?’ Does Iggy provoke the crowd to tear down festival barriers? Did the powers that be pull the plug on the Stooges? So many questions are answered only to have more arise.”

Live at the Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970 will be available on vinyl, CD, and digital. There will be two limited-edition colored vinyl variants available as well.

