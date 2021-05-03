News

The Flaming Lips Announce New 2021/2022 Tour Dates and Record Store Day Reissue Plus Watch CBS Sunday Morning Segment on Space Bubble Concerts and The Soft Bulletin Companion Will Be Available on Vinyl for the First Time on June 12





The Flaming Lips have announced some new tour dates. They stretch into 2022 and include shows in North America and the UK. Also, on yesterday’s CBS Sunday Morning they did a great segment on the band’s recent space bubble concerts. Finally, the band is releasing The Soft Bulletin Companion on Record Store Day (June 12) via Warner Records. Check out the tour dates and CBS Sunday Morning segment below.

In a blink and you’re miss it moment, CBS Sunday Morning use a photo of the band taken by our own Wendy Lynch Redfern for our third issue back in 2002. It’s the wow speech bubble photo at the 30-second moment.

The Soft Bulletin Companion was originally only sent out to press, radio, friends, and family. It contains B-sides, outtakes, and early mixes of songs from the classic 1999 album, as well as some stereo mixes of songs from their 1997 album Zaireeka (which was released on four CDs to be played at once). It’ll be released on vinyl for the first time and is limited to 16,000 copies worldwide on a 2-LP double silver vinyl edition.

The Flaming Lips’ last album was 2020’s American Head, which made it to #47 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

The band recently covered Bob Dylan’s 1969 song “Lay Lady Lay” as a part of the upcoming Dylan Revisited compilation from UK magazine Uncut.

Listen to our recent podcast interview with The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, along with our bonus episode which features more from the interview.

The Soft Bulletin Companion Tracklist:

1. 35,000 ft. of Despair (5:06)

2. 1000 ft. Hands (early mix) (3:24)

3. 2025 (Invisible Now) (5:54)

4. Buggin’ (Lips mix) (3:24)

5. A Machine in India (4:09)

6. Okay I’ll Admit (4:32)

7. The Captain (5:08)

8. Satellite of You (4:33)

9. The Spiderbite Song (early mix) (4:00)

10. Slow Motion (early mix) (3:21)

11. 1000 ft. Hands (final mix) (5:51)

12. Little Hands (rough mix) (4:40)

13. The Big Ol’ Bug (4:39)

The Flaming Lips Tour Dates:

2021:

08-20 Ogden Amphitheatre - Ogden, UT

08-21 Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

11-07 The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

11-08 Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

11-09 Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

11-11 Stage A&E - Pittsburgh, PA

11-12 Crouse Hinds Theater - Syracuse, NY

11-13 Palace Theater - Albany, NY

11-15 House of Blues - Boston, MA

11-16 The Anthem - Washington, DC

11-18 MTELUS - Montreal, QC

11-20 Royal Oak Music Theater - Royal Oak, MI

2022:

03-27 The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

03-28 House Of Blues - Houston, TX

03-29 The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

03-31 The Fillmore - Miami Beach, FL

04-01 Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

04-02 Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

04-04 The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

04-05 ICON Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

04-06 Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

04-08 Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN

04-09 The Sylvee - Madison, WI

04-25 Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

04-28 Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

04-29 Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

04-30 Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

05-02 Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

05-03 Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

05-04 Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

05-06 Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

05-07 Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

05-09 The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

05-25 Stylus - Leeds, England

05-26 Invisible Wind Factory - Liverpool, England

05-30 Waterside Theatre - Aylesbury, England

06-01 De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill, England

06-02 O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, England

07-22 Galway Int’l Arts Fest. - Galway, Ireland

