News

All





The Flaming Lips Cover Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay” To Be Featured On the Upcoming Dylan Revisited Compilation from Uncut





The Flaming Lips have covered Bob Dylan’s 1969 song “Lay Lady Lay” as a part of the upcoming Dylan Revisited compilation from UK magazine Uncut. It will feature Dylan covers from a plethora of different artists, including Weyes Blood, The Weather Station, and more. The album will be released in tandem with Uncut’s upcoming June issue. Listen to the cover below.

Dylan’s newest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, came out last year and was #37 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Listen to our recent podcast interview with The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, along with our bonus episode which features more from the interview.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.