The Flaming Lips Episode of Under the Radar Podcast Has its WLUR Radio Debut at 5 p.m. on Thursday

We recently launched season 2 of our Under the Radar Podcast, starting with our interview with Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips. As well as being available on all podcasting platforms the podcast also airs on WLUR, an NPR affiliate based in Lexington, VA (the city where Under the Radar is currently based). Our Flaming Lips episode is airing tomorrow (Thursday, April 29) at 5 p.m. EST. You can listen at the station’s website (www.my.wlu.edu/wlur) or via the TuneIn app and those in the Lexington area can hear it on a good old fashioned radio at 91.5 FM.

Also, we recently put out a bonus short podcast episode that features extra material from our Flaming Lips episode, a kind of making of episode, and you can listen to that here. It also features our writer Mark Moody discussing The Flaming Lips.

In between the band’s successful run of Space Bubble Concerts, Coyne took some time out and in this episode reveals how foundational the sense of play and love for art—that was a huge part of his childhood and upbringing in Oklahoma—has endured over the band’s 40 year career. As a father himself now, he also tries to foster the same for his young son, Bloom.

He discusses how the success of their best-loved songs—such as “She Don’t Use Jelly” (from 1993’s Transmissions from the Satellite Heart) and “Do You Realize??” (from 2003’s Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots)—impacted the band. And Coyne takes us behind the inspiration of their latest album American Head, where he reflects on how the drug culture of his and Steven Drozd’s youth tainted their American Dream.

A new Under the Radar episode is released on the second Thursday of every month. And two weeks later a shorter 10-15min episode will act as a companion piece and discuss the making of the earlier episode. Listeners will get a chance to listen to tape that might not have made the earlier cut and other behind-the-scenes morsels. There will be opportunities in future episodes to invite fans on the mini episodes. You can also write in to the show at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to share your thoughts. And we might read them out.

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and rate the show. You can also listen to us on Spotify and podcast apps such as Podchaser.

Each monthly episode of Under the Radar features an interview with a different musician conducted by host and producer Celine Teo-Blockey. Upcoming guests this season will include Julien Baker, Emmy the Great, Adrian Younge, James Yorkston, Sleaford Mods, London Grammar, and more.

Jeremy Franklin is the station manager at WLUR. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.